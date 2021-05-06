Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for zoo keepers, field officers in MP

After eight Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19, MP forest department has instructed all the zoological parks and tiger reserves in the state to stay on alert, said an official.

The zoo administration is serving boiled meat with anti-viral medicines to animals to protect them against Covid-19 infection, said forest department official.

“In MP, which is home to the highest number of tigers in the country i.e., 526, RT-PCR test has been made compulsory for staffers of zoo, field officers and forest guards of national parks and Tiger reserves involved in animal rescue operations,” said Alok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

In Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal zoological parks, all the staff members will give samples for RT-PCR test. Kamla Nehru zoological park, Indore, in-charge Uttam Yadav said, “Apart from RT-PCR test of staff members, we are also sanitising the park daily. We have started giving boiled meat laced with anti-viral medicines to animals to save them from viral infection.”

“We are also giving immunity booster medicines to newly born animals, including two cubs,” he added,

The zoo authorities will not go for sample testing but are keeping a close eye on the health of animals. “We have almost stopped man-animal interaction at zoo. Only zookeepers and veterinary doctors visit it daily in proper PPE kits and mask. The team of doctors and zookeepers is keeping an eye on the daily activities of animals. We will not go for sample testing. The testing will be done only if animals get sick,” said Ashok Kumar Jain, additional director Van Vihar, Bhopal.

In Tiger reserves too, field officers have been asked to pay extra attention on activities of animals. “The field officers and forest guards, who are part of the rescue team of tiger and other wild animals, have been asked to give samples for RT-PCR test. They have also been asked to follow all the guidelines of the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF),” said VS Parihar, field director Pench Tiger Reserve.