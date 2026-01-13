Neglecting parents could lead to salary cut in Telangana. Govt plans new law

The Telangana government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new law aimed at protecting senior citizens who are neglected by their children. Reddy mentioned that the government plans to deduct 10–15 per cent of the salary of such employees. (PTI)

Chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the proposed legislation would apply to employees who fail to care for their elderly parents. The law is expected to be tabled during the upcoming budget session of the state legislature, news agency PTI reported.

Reddy further mentioned that the government plans to deduct 10–15 per cent of the salary of such employees. The deducted amount would be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the parents.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Telangana CM suggested to his cabinet colleagues that transgender persons be co-opted as corporators in civic bodies in the upcoming municipal elections to ensure their representation.

“My appeal to my cabinet colleagues is this, municipal elections are approaching. We can nominate co-opted corporators in the corporations. If a transgender person is nominated in every corporation as a corporator, they will have representation in legislative bodies,” he was quoted as saying.

He pointed out that minorities are already co-opted as members in Zilla Parishads and municipalities, and said a similar approach could help address the issues faced by transgender persons. Reddy added that the proposal could be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister highlighted that the state has already taken steps to include transgender persons in government services. He noted that they have been given jobs in the Hyderabad police commissionerate and other government departments.

Earlier, the Telangana government had also appointed transgender persons as traffic assistants in Hyderabad.

Day care centres for senior citizens The remarks were made at an event where Reddy inaugurated day care centres for senior citizens under the ‘Pranam’ programme. He described these centres as the first of their kind in the country.

He said the initiative was aimed at supporting elderly people, especially those who are neglected by their families.

The chief minister said the state government would announce a comprehensive health policy during the budget session to ensure medical treatment for all citizens.

Referring to the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana, Reddy claimed that it put pressure on the Centre to include a caste census in the national census exercise.

Reddy also recalled former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, calling him an inspiration for persons with disabilities. He said Jaipal Reddy proved that physical challenges do not limit leadership or public service.

During the event, the chief minister distributed retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles and other assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

(With inputs from PTI)