Nehru memorial picks 3 fellows for research on Prime Ministers

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has for the first time, selected three senior fellows to carry out focused research on the prime ministers and the prime minister office (PMO).

The names which includes two Atal Bihari Vajpayee fellows, was cleared at the executive council meeting of NMML on Monday.

The government had last year, decided to build a museum for all prime ministers in the Teen Murti Estate where NMML is located. The research done by the three fellows is expected to help build knowledge base and content for the development of the museum.

Mar 28, 2019