Nehru tried to keep Ambedkar out of the constituent assembly: Assam CM on I-Day

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his Republic Day speech at Dibrugarh, said that “Nehru kept Ambedkar out of the constituent assembly that drafted the Indian Constitution.” He also outlined plans to transform Dibrugarh into Assam’s second capital, with projects including a new state assembly building, a Raj Bhawan in Tezpur, a mini secretariat and chief secretary office in Silchar, and express highways linking Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during 76th Republic Day celebrations, in Dibrugarh on Sunday (himantabiswa-X)

Speaking about Ambedkar’s inclusion in the constituent assembly, Sarma said, “Nehru had termed Ambedkar as a troublemaker and tried to keep him out of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Indian Constitution. Nehru had decided on the name of an international expert, Sir Ivor Jennings, as chairman of the drafting committee.”

He added that it was Mahatma Gandhi who reposed faith in Ambedkar’s unparalleled merit and expertise, opposing Nehru’s stance.

“Proving the validity of Gandhi’s decision, the drafting committee headed by Ambedkar gave India a constitution that had tenets of justice, equality, and brotherhood. Ambedkar’s inclusion in the Constituent Assembly was full of challenges. He was not on the first list of 299 representatives elected to the Constituent Assembly. It was only after Dalit leader from East Bengal, Jogendra Nath Mandal, proposed Ambedkar’s inclusion in his own place that he got the chance to be part of this historic process,” Sarma said.

In his speech, the first by a Chief Minister in Dibrugarh on Republic Day, Sarma recollected the town’s rich history and mentioned it as an important administrative and business centre of the state.

He said that his government (Bharatiya Janata Party) would make the town, located in the tea and mineral-rich belt of the state, the second capital after Dispur in Guwahati.

“I feel fortunate to unfurl the national flag on Republic Day at an important place like Dibrugarh for the first time. Today is the first step towards transforming Dibrugarh into Assam’s second capital,” he said.

He aid that Dibrugarh will host one session of the state assembly every year from 2027, and on January 25 next year, construction of a permanent building for the state assembly will begin in the town.

Sarma added that apart from Dibrugarh, his government is also focusing on the rapid urbanisation of Tezpur and Silchar.

“A new Raj Bhawan will be constructed in Tezpur, and efforts will be undertaken to transform the city into the state’s cultural capital. In Silchar, we will construct a mini secretariat and an office for the Chief Secretary, reducing the distance from the people of the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys,” Sarma said, adding that there are plans to construct express highways connecting Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar to reduce travel time.