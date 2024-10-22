Neighbour stabs woman multiple times in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour multiple times in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar after she distanced herself following uncomfortable interactions, police said on Tuesday. Ravinder Singh, also known as Goldy, 36, has been arrested for attacking his neighbour.

The accused, Ravinder Singh, also known as Goldy, 36, has been arrested, and the weapon used in the attack has been recovered.

The incident took place late Monday night at around 11:30 pm when Singh entered the woman’s house and attacked her with a knife, police said.

Victim under medical supervision

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was immediately taken to the hospital for surgery. “She is currently being monitored post-operation,” he said.

Case of attempt to murder registered

The investigation revealed that the victim had moved to the neighbourhood two years ago with her husband and children. She and Singh had occasional conversations, but when she felt uncomfortable, she began to avoid him.

Singh, feeling offended by her behaviour, allegedly broke into her home and assaulted her.

Based on the victim’s statement and her medical report, the police have registered a case of attempted murder.

Read here: UP constable, on her way to break Karwa Chauth fast, raped by neighbour who offered lift

