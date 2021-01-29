India will not stop despite the challenges: President Kovind addresses joint sitting of Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday said that this session amid the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was essential. He added that all Members of Parliament (MPs) were present with a message and trust that however tough the challenges were, neither they nor the country would stop.

“Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It’s a new year and a new decade and we are also entering into the 75th yr of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop,” Kovind said.

Talking about the country’s progress in dealing with the pandemic, the President said that timely decisions taken by the Centre saved the lives of lakhs of Indians adding that the new coronavirus cases were going down rapidly.

“I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” he said.

During his address to Parliament, Kovind highlighted that it was a matter of pride that India was running the largest vaccination program in the world and during this crisis, the Centre shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of vaccine doses to numerous countries.

It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind & provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations: President





“We have seen huge benefits of the work done by my government in the last 6 years in the health sector during this corona crisis,” he said. He also pointed out that India was recovering from the damage that the economy suffered while saving the lives of citizens and emerged as an attractive destination for global investors.

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15 and the second part will be held between March 8 to April 8. With all eyes set on February 1, there are expectations that the Union budget which will be tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman would further boost spending and reboot the economy.

