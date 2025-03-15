NEP row: Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Centre, says PM Modi wants every language to get due respect

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday backed the central government amid the ongoing row over Hindi language imposition, saying that Tamil is a "sweet language" and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants every language to get its "due respect". Ashwini Vaishnaw also recalled how he learnt about the Tamil language from a professor during his time in IIT Kanpur.(Sansad TV)

Speaking at an event in Chennai's Sriperumbudur, Vaishnaw described Tamil as one of the assets of the nation as well as the world.

"Let's take joy in that and let's enjoy all the Indian languages. And that is the spirit with which our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is working today making sure that every Indian language gets its big place under the Sun and make sure they get the respect which is due to them, make sure that they get the exposure," he added.

He also cited an instance where the prime minister inspired the ministers in the Telecom and Data Protection Laws, asking as to why the Notice should only be in English and not in all the Indian languages.

"So taking inspiration from him, in the Law itself we have said all the languages in the Constitution must be available as a choice to the users. That is the thought process of our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, let's get above this and let's make sure that these things which sometimes come in the way of friendship and relationship between different civilisations, between different people and between our own brothers and sisters, those barriers should not come," the Union minister said.

He also recalled his own experience, saying how he was grateful to have gotten a professor by the name of Sadagopan during his time at IIT Kanpur. Vaishnaw said that the professor taught him about Tamil language.

Vaishnaw greeted the audience at the event in Tamil and described the language as "very very sweet language". In reference to his interaction with Sadagopan, the minister said that the professor introduced him to Tamil language.

"And in North India, Tamil is generally known as masala dosa, right? He taught me so many facets of Tamil culture... It is a very, very deep culture, very ancient culture. We all respect Tamil culture and we all respect the Tamil language," he added.

Vaishnaw's remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing tiff between the Centre and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the three-language policy under NEP 2020. The policy mandates the inclusion of Hindi as one of the languages, with the state leaders dubbing the move as 'Hindi imposition' on Tamil Nadu.