Sudha Murthy backs three-language policy amid NEP row: 'Know 7-8 languages'

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy boasted of her linguistic ability while voicing support on Wednesday for the controversial three-language formula in the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP). Sudha Murthy said that she enjoys learning and children 'can earn a lot'(ANI file)

Reflecting on her language experience, Sudha Murthy told ANI, “I have always believed that one can learn multiple languages, and I myself know 7-8 languages. So I enjoy learning, and children can earn a lot.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who defended his stance on the NEP in Parliament on Tuesday accused the DMK of exploiting the issue to score political brownies and revive its political fortunes. He also mentioned his conversation with Sudha Murthy and said that nobody is imposing anything on anyone.

"I asked Sudha Murthy ji how many languages do you know? In reply, she said by birth she is a Kannadiga, by profession she learned English, by practice, she learned Sanskrit, Hindi, Odia, Telugu and Marathi. What is wrong with that? Who is imposing on Sudha Murthyji to learn this language? Nobody is imposing anything on anyone. This is a democratic society and at times you must be multilingual," he added.

Centre vs TN over NEP

The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government are engaged in a governance deadlock over the latter's refusal to accept the National Education Policy due to a suggestion to implement a three-language formula.

The DMK alleges that accepting the NEP would lead to Hindi imposition, which the party claims is contrary to the interests of the state's education requirements. The Centre has stated that funds due under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, more than ₹2,000 crore, would be released only if the state accepts the policy in its entirety.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram condemned the BJP-led Centre for its attitude on the three-language policy and said the southern state was well-served by its two-language policy, which prescribes education instruction in Tamil and English in state government-funded institutions.

The Congress leader said, “English connects us with the world of commerce and science, and Tamil preserves our culture and identity. If anyone wants to learn a third language, it is of their own accord. There is no reason to make it compulsory. To thrust a third language on us would be completely unacceptable, and the Union government must be flexible in implementing its policies.”