NEP to be implemented in K’taka govt colleges from this academic year: DyCM

Bengaluru Deputy chief minister of Karnataka and minister for higher education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, on Monday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented from the current academic year.

“NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning management system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS),” Narayan said in a statement on Monday.

He added that private colleges which have good infrastructure should come forward to implement the NEP from the current year itself.

“Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner,” he added.

“NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect. It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition,” he said in the statement.

The development comes at a time when the state government is trying to usher in the contentious NEP while reopening physical classes and the academic year after almost over a year of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

NEP-2020, which will replace the National Policy on Education-1986, is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary level of education to higher education in the country.

The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

The state government has started to speed up the process of vaccinating students above the age of 18 years to help reopen colleges in the state.

Narayan is also the head of the Covid-19 task force in the state.