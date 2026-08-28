HT Morning Brief Aug 28: 2 new lakes threaten fresh disaster in Nepal, Sonia's memoir loses publisher
Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories — politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.
Good morning! Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories — politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.
New lakes on Nepal-China border threaten fresh flood disaster
Nepal and China have both raised alarms over a pair of newly formed lakes straddling their shared border, warning that either could breach and worsen an already dire flood situation in the region that has claimed more than 450 lives so far. The developments came as scientists and disaster-response agencies continue to work out what had caused the wall of water, mud and debris that tore through the Himalayan river valleys along the China-Nepal border on August 26. Click here to read more.
Toxic love, fatal end: Man arrested for stabbing Delhi model
A day after a 21-year-old model was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police investigators said the relationship bore signs of being "toxic", marked by harassment, recurring arguments, and allegations of infidelity. The accused, taken into custody in the early hours of Friday following an encounter with police, reportedly had a criminal record and had previously undergone treatment at a drug de-addiction centre. Read more here.
Sonia Gandhi's memoir loses publisher over disputed edits
Deep Dive
Penguin Random House India has reportedly withdrawn from publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's highly anticipated memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love in India. According to a report by The Indian Express, the fallout stems from a dispute over "editorial changes and deletions" that the publishing house sought in a section of the manuscript — changes that Gandhi refused to accept. Click here to read more.
Orry opens up about "darkest" phase in 2021
Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has opened up about a turbulent phase in his life that he says left a lasting impact on him. In a candid chat, Orry revealed details of an alleged traumatic incident involving veteran actor Amrita Singh, recalling how profoundly it affected him back in 2021 — a period he described as one of the darkest he's ever been through. Read more here.
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing event in Zurich
Neeraj Chopra on Friday booked his place in the Diamond League Final in Brussels, keeping alive his hopes of ending the season with another major title in the men’s javelin throw. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will compete at the season-ending event on September 4 and 5, having accumulated enough qualification points across his two Diamond League appearances this season. Read more here.
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