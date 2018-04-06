Nepal PM Oli arrives in India on 3-day visit, to meet PM Modi in the evening

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrived in Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the Indian leadership to boost ties between the two countries.

Oli was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and will hold delegation-level talks on Saturday.

The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

On the third day of his visit, the Nepalese premier will visit the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

He will visit the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project there.

Oli will also be conferred with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science at the university.

While congratulating Oli over phone on his appointment to the top executive post in February, Prime Minister Modi had extended an invitation to him for a visit to India.

In February, Oli took charge as Nepal’s prime minister for the second time.