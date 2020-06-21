e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs

Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs

Nepalese parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pithoragarh
Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal in Kathmandu.
Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal in Kathmandu.(AP/ File photo)
         

Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

Nepalese parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India.

“Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,” said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula sub-division.

“As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese leaders in between them,” she said.

The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said.

“Some old channels like Mallikarjun Radio and a website named annapurna.online are also broadcasting reports depicting Kalapani as Nepalese territory,” she said.

The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal’s Dharchula.

The stations have a range of about three kilometers and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

These radio stations have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory, Krishna Garbiyal, a Rang community leader based in Dharchula said.

However, the district administration and police said they have no information about any anti-India propaganda launched by Nepal through its FM radio channels.

“We have no feedback from our intelligence units on the subject,” Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said.

Dharchula Circle Officer V K Acharya also expressed ignorance.

“Our intelligence units have not yet spoken about any such anti-India propaganda by Nepal,” he said.

Ashok Nabiyal, a leader from Vyas Valley, said Indian intelligence agencies active on the border need to take cognizance of the situation to be able to counter the propaganda.

tags
top news
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In