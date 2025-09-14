Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Nepali, Bangladeshi arrested at Mumbai airport with fake Indian passports

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 07:41 am IST

The two had separately travelled to multiple countries with the fake passports, according to the police.

A man from Nepal and a resident of Bangladesh were arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for allegedly using fake Indian passports, a police official said on Saturday.

Mumbai police nab Nepal, Bangladesh residents using forged Indian passports(Representative image/ANI)
Mumbai police nab Nepal, Bangladesh residents using forged Indian passports(Representative image/ANI)

According to the Sahar police official, Nepali citizen Krishna Marpan Tamang, 29, and 67-year-old Niranjan Nath Subal Chandranath of Bangladesh had got the bogus passports made in Kolkata using forged documents, he said.

The two had separately travelled to multiple countries with the fake passports, according to the police.

On Friday, Niranjan Nath returned to Mumbai from Muscat, capital of Oman, but discrepancies were found in his documents. Upon interrogation, he admitted to the forgery, the official said. Tamang, who was preparing to fly abroad, was caught while trying to check in.

Both have been booked for cheating, forgery and other alleged offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with charges under the Passport Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Follow Us On