Nepali singer posts photo with Rahul Gandhi, says ‘such humble, simple person’

Amid the controversy over Rahul Gandhi's Nepal visit, a new photo of the Congress leader has surfaced on social media. Singer Saraswoti Khatri has shared the photo on Twitter and shared her experience of meeting Rahul Gandhi. As understood from her tweet, the singer was present at Sumnima Udas's wedding and sang a few songs. The tweet has been retweeted by Congress leaders.

"Music has the power to bring all people together. I had an honor to sing few songs for Honorable member of Indian Parliament member Mr. Rahul Gandhi ji yesterday evening. I found him such humble & simple person. Thanks to Sumnima ji, Nima Ji for this opportunity," Saraswoti tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's Nepal visit has created a storm in Indian politics with BJP attacking the Congress and the Congress striking a counter-attack. In a video that emerged from Nepal, Rahul Gandhi was seen partying at a nightclub in Nepal. The Congress clarified the Congress leader was invited to the wedding of his friend. According to media in Nepal, Rahul Gandhi was in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of Sumnima Udas, who was a former correspondent of CNN in Delhi. Her father Bhim Udas was Nepal's ambassador to Myanmar.

Though Rahul Gandhi visited Nepal in a personal capacity, the visit has irked BJP leaders for more than one reason. Going by Sumnima Udas's past tweets, BJP leaders have questioned her 'anti-India' stand and asked why Rahul Gandhi has ties 'only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity?'

The background of Sumnina Udas's husband Nima Martin Sherpa has also come on the radar. Social media users claimed Nima Martin Sherpa is a China-based businessman.

After the nightclub video went viral, it was claimed that Rahul Gandhi was seen talking with a Chinese woman. Fact-checkers have busted the claim and confirmed that the woman with whom Rahul Gandhi was seen speaking to was a Nepali woman, a friend of bride Sumnima Udas. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi was staying at a five-star hotel in Kathmandu and now after the controversy has shifted to a resort. The Congress leader is likely to stay in Kathmandu till Friday when the reception party is to be held.

