Netaji Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday, saying his contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Subhas Chandra Bose on the anniversary of his birth, stating that his contribution to the Indian liberation struggle is unmatched.(PTI)

Remembering Bose, the iconic freedom fighter who led the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British, Modi said he epitomised courage and grit.

"His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he said.

Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Born in 1897, Bose was a charismatic and popular leader who rose to become the president of the Congress but fell out with the party later for his advocacy of a more robust, including the raising of military, to fight India's colonial rulers.