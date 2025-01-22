'Sheesh Mahal an example of...': PM Narendra Modi launches scathing attack on 'AAP-da', Kejriwal ahead of Delhi poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Delhi, alleging that “Sheesh Mahal" is an example of the deceit and lies of the ruling party. PM Narendra Modi spoke to BJP workers and asked them to record evidence of AAP's incompetence(HT_PRINT)

The BJP has dubbed the official bungalow of the Delhi chief minister as Sheesh Mahal once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal.

Modi's attack comes during his interaction with BJP workers in Delhi.

BJP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal used public money to install lavish facilities at his official residence.

Modi claimed that the central government pays for government workers and provides funds for development. However, the "AAP-da" government has not used these funds to repair roads and sewerage systems, maintain sanitation, or create parks.

“They have been functioning on the basis of lies, and think that this will continue. They have not completed their promises to the people,” he added.

Speaking about healthcare in Delhi, Modi said, "We have requested the people from 'AAP-da' to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme for free healthcare in Delhi. But they don't want to implement it. I want to tell the people of Delhi that there are many benefits to this scheme. But the people of AAP-da have created obstacles in the implementation of this scheme."

Modi also claimed that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, he would personally ensure that the facilities that the people of Delhi deserve are provided to them.

The prime minister told the party workers, "BJP considers the middle class the backbone of the Indian economy. Understanding the aspirations of the middle class, we are making all modern facilities in the country. But 'AAP-da' in Delhi has only caused trouble to the people of Delhi."

PM Modi also urged the BJP workers to record evidence through photos and videos on their phones of any civic facilities that the AAP government promised to improve but did not. He further asked them to show this proof to all families in their block to expose the AAP's incompetence.

"