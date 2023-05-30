'He opposed…': Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin on being 'inspired' by Savarkar

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, strongly refuted actor Randeep Hooda’s claim that the freedom fighter, along with Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose, was inspired by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep Hooda is all set to portray Savarkar in his upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Hooda is all set to portray Savarkar in his upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Launching the teaser recently, Randeep had tweeted, “The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHoodain & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023."

Reacting to Hooda's claim, Chandra Kumar Bose said Netaji was inspired by only Swami Vivekananda, who was his spiritual Guru, and freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, who was his political mentor, India Today reported.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by only two great personalities. One is Swami Vivekananda, who was his spiritual Guru, and the second person was freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, who was his political mentor. Apart from these two people, I don't think Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by any other freedom fighters,” Chandra Kumar Bose told the news channel.

"Savarkar was a great personality, a freedom fighter, but Savarkar's ideology and the ideology of Netaji were diametrically opposite. So, I don't see any reason why Netaji would follow Savarkar’s principles and ideology. He actually opposed Savarkar,” he added.

The grandnephew also said Netaji, in his writing, clearly stated that they cannot expect anything from Savarkar and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement against British imperialist power.

"He also said that nothing can be expected from the Hindu Mahasabha and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement of India. Netaji was a very secular leader. He opposed those people who were communal. Communalism was completely opposed by both the brothers - Sharad Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So how do you expect Netaji to follow or support Savarkar? Prior to going to Cellular jail, Savarkar was a revolutionary in India's freedom movement. He wanted India's freedom, but later on he changed," India Today quoted him as saying.

'Don't project wrong history to get mileage'

Chandra Kumar Bose also said the filmmakers should not present the wrong history to get mileage, which is an offence, and it should not be allowed.

“Netaji had met Sarvarkar. But he was not very impressed by Savarkar's attitude. He (Savarkar) was basically a Hindu leader… Netaji was Bharatiya leader, not a Hindu or a Muslim leader. In Netajji's Azad Hind Fauj, people from all religions had participated,” the grandnephew said.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

The teaser 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released on the 140th birth anniversary of Savarkar. Randeep, who plays the title role and is based on the life of politician, activist, and writer Savarkar, discussed the inspiration for the film.

With 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', he is making a debut as a director.

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin Hindu family of Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in the village of Bhagur, near the city of Nashik, Maharashtra. He was a politician, activist and writer. He was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar started participating in politics while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while he was studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence. The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, The Indian War of Independence, which was about the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

