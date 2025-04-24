Netanyahu, Ishiba and Meloni among leaders to dial PM, condemn Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan’s King Abdullah II telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam and to reiterate their commitment to fight all forms of terrorism. Anantnag: Security personnel during a search operation following a terror attack at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district on April 24 (PTI)

Netanyahu called Modi to strongly condemn the “terror attack on Indian soil” and expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media. Modi “shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice”, he said.

Twenty-six tourists were gunned down by terrorists in a scenic meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the worst attack on civilians in the region in nearly two decades.

India announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and the closure of the only operational land border crossing.

In his call with Modi, Japan’s Ishiba expressed his condolences at the loss of lives in the terror attack and said “terrorism cannot be justified”, Jaiswal said. “Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Modi shared with Ishiba his assessment of the cross-border terror attack and India’s “resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively”, Jaiswal said.

Jordan’s King Abdullah “strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack” and conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives. He said “terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification”.

Modi thanked Abdullah for his message of solidarity and “shared the sentiments of the people of India to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack”, Jaiswal said.

Jordan’s foreign ministry had on Wednesday condemned the armed attack that targeted civilians at the Pahalgam resort and reaffirmed the country’s full support and solidarity with India in the wake of the incident. Jordan emphasised its “firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability”, the foreign ministry said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also called Modi to condemn the terror attack. Sisi strongly condemned the terror attack and “reiterated that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism”, Jaiswal said. Modi briefed Sisi about the cross-border terror attack and thanked him for his support and solidarity.

Meloni too strongly condemned the “terrible terror attack on Indian soil” and expressed Italy’s full support in the fight against terror. Modi appreciated her “clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it” and said India and Italy will continue working together at international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Condemnations of the terror attack continue to come in from countries across the world, including Iraq and Qatar. Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned the “heinous attack” and conveyed its solidarity to India while reiterating its “unwavering stance in rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence, regardless of motive or justification”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry too condemned the attack and reiterated the country’s “stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts”.

The mission of the League of Arab States in New Delhi too condemned the “deadly terror attack” and conveyed its condolences at the loss of innocent lives. Ambassador Qudah extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of India, as well as to the families of the victims. He also wished a swift and full recovery for the injured.