‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of causing political strife and instigating violence.
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. She also said the Congress has a history of dividing people in the country for political gain.
“Today the country witnessed a call for violence by Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress. Exploring the fact...enunciating that he has 15 years of political experience Mr Gandhi gave a clarion call for violence across various cities so much so he included slums where the poor of our country live,” she said.
Speaking on the farm agitation, Gandhi addressed a press conference on Friday where he said that the government must not think that the farmers are going back and this situation is going to spread.
Reacting to his comments, Irani who is also an MP from Amethi said, “Never before in our democratic history have we witnessed a political leader asking for the fire of violence to spread, instead of seeking peace, instead of promoting peace.”
The BJP leader said Gandhi by speaking about violence spreading to cities had “declared war on the Indian people”. She said, “... he said if his political stand is not supported by the PM of our country then cities will burn.”
The BJP leader added thathe Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
“As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and citizen of this country I appeal to every Indian citizen to ensure that Rahul Gandhi’s call for violence is met with sustained peace; that his intentions to politically benefit from strife is defeated,” she said.
The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi is perplexed about the restrain shown by the police in dealing with the protesters.
“I reiterate though he will call for violence...we as citizens of India seek your support to ensure peace. He is insistent on creating political strife but we know that the citizens of India under one flag will ensure that law and order is maintained in our country,” Irani said.
She also lashed out at Gandhi for getting the name of Singhu border wrong, where the agitation is on.
“He has such lack of information that he does not even know the name of the border....what he said today was very childish and his intention is only to spread violence in the country.”
Irani said Gandhi has shown that he stands with anarchic forces.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
- The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases
- Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC
- Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in Supreme Court seeks religion, gender neutral adoption process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox