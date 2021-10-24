‘Never seen such chaos’: Cong’s Manish Tewari on crisis in party’s Punjab unit, calls out infighting

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday took to Twitter, expressing his displeasure over the crisis within the party’s Punjab unit. Tewari, one of the group of 23 Congress leaders who had called for a reorganisation of the party, quoted a recent interview by another senior leader Harish Rawat to a business newspaper and said that he had “never seen such chaos and anarchy” in the Congress.

“However in my 40 years plus in @INCIndia I have never seen such chaos and anarchy as what is playing out in @INCPunjab today,” Tewari said, referring to the recent events surrounding the party’s state unit.

“Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use,” Tewari further said.

Rawat, in his interview to the Financial Express, said that former CM Amarinder Singh had failed to address the issues raised by the Punjab MLAs. Further, Rawat also said that Tewari should understand the “ground situation” in Punjab and noted that the government’s stability was at stake amid the revolts by MLAs, during the interview.

Responding to this, Tewari asked where was the progress on issues that had initially agitated the MLAs. In addition, he also called the Mallikarjun Kharge-led panel set by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi “a serious error of judgement.” Earlier in May this year, Gandhi had set up a three-member committee led by Kharge in view of the infighting in the party’s Punjab camp. The panel had suggested a revamp of the organisation to accommodate all sections, castes and regions, HT had previously reported.

“Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA’s & other eminences- Bargari,Drugs, Power PPA’s, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward,” Tewari said. “History would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived & real grievances was a serious error of judgement,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tewari said that Sidhu has openly defied the All India Congress Committee (AICC) repeatedly. He also called out the war of words between the leaders of the party and former CM Singh, however without the mention of any names. “Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use,” he said.

“For the past 5 months it is @INCPunjab vs @INCPunjab. Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera?Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be worst offenders themselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sidhu too had earlier in the day tweeted that Punjab must focus on “real issues” that concerned the state. “Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations … How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us ? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat,” he tweeted.