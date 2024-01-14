close_game
News / India News / 'Politics of PAIN': Milind Deora reveals why he quit Congress

'Politics of PAIN': Milind Deora reveals why he quit Congress

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 14, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Milind Deora said he remained with the Congress during its most challenging decade.

Mumbai: Milind Deora, who quit the Congress and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today, said he wouldn't have quit the party had its leadership given importance to his "constructive" and positive suggestions, merit and capabilities. In his first reaction after joining the Sena, Deora accused his former party of indulging in the politics of what he called "PAIN -- personal attacks, injustice and negativity". Referring to his family's 55-year-old association with the party, he claimed "today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968".

Veteran Congress leader Milind Deora quit the party on Sunday (File Photo)
“This is a very emotional day for me. I had never thought that I would quit Congress. Today, I joined Shiv Sena,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since this morning. Why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with the Congress party? I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit & capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision," he added.

Deora said the Congress party's only goal is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal -- speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it. I believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don't believe in the politics of PAIN - Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity," he said.

