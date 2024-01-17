‘New act resolved all issues for running cooperative society’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2023, has resolved all issues for running a cooperative society. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during an inauguration of the new building of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) at the World Trade Centre, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Amit Shah inaugurated the new building of the Office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies at the World Trade Centre at Naoroji Nagar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "Before the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies did not have enough staff; there was no computerization, and neither the laws nor rules were changed with time, and in that situation, multi-state cooperative societies were functioning."

"Following the formation of the Cooperation Ministry, all changes have been made to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act as per the 98th Amendment. Several issues were there for running a cooperative society. However, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2023, has resolved all such issues," he added.

Applauding the work of cooperative banks, the Home Minister said, "The cooperative banks are doing such good work. If you ask the people, they will say that they received the loan for studying from a cooperative bank."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Cooperation in an official release said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Cooperation Minister, several steps have been taken for strengthening of Office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, after the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation.

"These include, amendment of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and Rules, launch of 'Digital Portal' of Central Registrar's Office, formation of a 'Cooperative Election Authority' to conduct elections of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies on time in a fair and transparent manner; and the formation of two panels of auditors for Multi-State Cooperative Societies," it added.

The release mentioned that along with these, initiatives like the preparation of templates for bye-laws for multi-state cooperative societies, the issuance of orders regarding the appointment of cooperative information officers in multi-state cooperative societies, the creation of the CRCS portal for better collection and utilisation of funds from the CEF (Cooperative Education Fund), the creation of the post of 'Ombudsman' for redressal of complaints, the provision of guidance and assistance to encourage the registration of multi-state cooperative societies, and the establishment of a separate administrative structure in the office have also been undertaken.

"A total of 1625 multi-state cooperative societies are registered in the country, with crores of members associated with them. In order to provide adequate seating space for the officers and officials in the office of the Central Registrar, the new building of the Central Registrar's Office has been constructed. The new office will help in the smooth functioning of the Central Registrar's Office," it added.