New advisory for Indians in Ukraine for ‘relatively quick entry’ into Poland

The Indian Embassy has advised citizens in western Ukraine, including Lviv and Ternopil, to travel to Budomierz border checkpoint a relatively quick entry into Poland as Russia mounts offensive in eastern Ukraine.

“Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania,” the Indian Embassy in Poland and Lithuania said in an advisory issued Wednesday morning.

It advised Indian nationals to avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested.

The Indian government has accelerated the evacuation process amid uncertainties over the war in Ukraine. External affairs minister S Jaishankar informed that six flights have departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland, carrying 1377 Indian nationals from Ukraine. But thousands of citizens remain stuck in the war-hit region as they try to cross the international border to enter neighbouring Poland, Hungary and Romania.

The Embassy has deployed officials in Medyka and Budomierz border checkpoints to receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.

“Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly,” the advisory said.

The embassy will also bear the transportation charges in case the Indian student “does not have the funds for this.”

Meanwhile, The Indian Air Force also joined 'Operation Ganga' today morning dispatching a heavy lift C-17 transport aircraft to Romania to bring back Indian citizens. An IAF aircraft carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid for Ukraine is also set to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.