New CJI Sanjiv Khanna outlines vision to make courts approachable, user-friendly

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Justice Sanjiv Khanna identified the need to tackle the case backlog and simplify complex legal procedures.

New Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna laid out his vision to make courts “approachable and user-friendly” and termed the judiciary an integral, yet distinct and independent, part of the governance, news agency ANI reported.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna after he was sworn-in as the 51st Chief Justice of India during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.(PTI)
Justice Sanjiv Khanna after he was sworn-in as the 51st Chief Justice of India during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.(PTI)

“Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system. The Constitution trusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice,” said the chief justice.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna identified the need to tackle the case backlog and simplify complex legal procedures. He also emphasised that litigation needs to be affordable and accessible.

The top judge said he also aims to reduce the trial duration by adopting a systemic approach and aligning the justice delivery mechanism so that the legal process is “not gruelling for the citizens.”

The CJI said his approach will be receptive and responsive while also being self-evaluative. He also emphasised the need to reform criminal case management.

“Justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. These mark our core principles,” Justice Khanna said.

“The responsibility entrusted upon us affirms our commitment as protectors of citizens' rights and as dispute resolvers. It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation,” added the CJI.

Justice Khanna as CJI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna (64) took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday, succeeding Justice DY Chandrachud. Expected to retire on May 13, 2025, he will have a tenure of six-months.

Justice Khanna has been part of several landmark judgments, including upholding the sanctity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), declaring Electoral Bonds scheme unconstitutional. He was also part of bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and granted interim bail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
