New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days

Delhi Covid-19 tally now stands at 62,655 including 36,602 who have recovered.

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes a nasopharyngeal swab for Covid-19 antigen test at a testing centre in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday.
A health worker takes a nasopharyngeal swab for Covid-19 antigen test at a testing centre in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi reported 2,909 new Covid-19 cases and 58 casualties on Monday, the health department said.

The national capital’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 62,655 including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated cases.

For the first time in four days the number of news cases fell below 3,000. Between Friday and Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases touched or crossed 3,000 daily.

Delhi now has 23,820 active cases while the death toll has gone up to 2,233.

As the government continues to devise new ways to fight the surge in new cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will give pulse oximeters which measure oxygen level in blood to Covid-19 patients in home isolation. The patients can return the pulse oximeters to the government after they have fully recovered, he said.

He also said the Delhi government has more than tripled testing for Covid-19 from around 5,000 tests per day to 18,000 tests

Kejriwal said antigen tests, which give the results within 30 minutes, have also been started in Delhi.

Last week, the Delhi government capped the prices of Covid-19 tests at Rs 2,400 following the recommendation of a committee set up by Union home minister Amit shah.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, continued to show improvement. He was moved from an ICU to a general ward of the hospital where he is being treated.

