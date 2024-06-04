New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in lead with 53% votes

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj is leading from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency of the national capital, even as the counting of votes for the recently-held Lok Sabha elections is underway. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister and late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj has, till now, polled 354,789 (52.62%) votes, according to the Election Commission. New Delhi: BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj arrives at a counting centre for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI06_04_2024_000046B)

AAP’s Somnath Bharti, candidate of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc, is trailing behind her, having polled 303,834 (45.06%) votes so far. Raaj Kumar Anand of the BSP is at third with 4501 (0.67%) votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Bansuri Swaraj replaced outgoing BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi as the ruling party’s nominee on the New Delhi seat. The Capital has seven Lok Sabha seats; the BJP gave new candidates on six, including Bansuri Swaraj for New Delhi. Only North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was repeated by the BJP.

Also, the BJP, which achieved a hattrick of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Union territory, gave ticket to Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk (replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan), Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi (replacing Gautam Gambhir), Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi (replacing Hans Raj Hans), Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi (replacing Parvesh Verma) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi (replacing Ramesh Bidhuri).

The AAP-Congress alliance fielded AAP’s Somnath Bharti in New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan in South Delhi, and Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi. The Congress gave ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar (East Delhi), Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Udit Raj (North West Delhi).

Delhi voted on May 25, the sixth and second-last round of the current elections.