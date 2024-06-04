 New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in lead with 53% votes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in lead with 53% votes

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 04, 2024 03:37 PM IST

AAP's Somnath Bharti, candidate of the INDIA bloc, is in second place with 303,834 votes, as per the Election Commission.

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj is leading from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency of the national capital, even as the counting of votes for the recently-held Lok Sabha elections is underway. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister and late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj has, till now, polled 354,789 (52.62%) votes, according to the Election Commission.

New Delhi: BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj arrives at a counting centre for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI06_04_2024_000046B)
New Delhi: BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj arrives at a counting centre for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI06_04_2024_000046B)

Click here for live updates counting of votes in Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti, candidate of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc, is trailing behind her, having polled 303,834 (45.06%) votes so far. Raaj Kumar Anand of the BSP is at third with 4501 (0.67%) votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Bansuri Swaraj replaced outgoing BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi as the ruling party’s nominee on the New Delhi seat. The Capital has seven Lok Sabha seats; the BJP gave new candidates on six, including Bansuri Swaraj for New Delhi. Only North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was repeated by the BJP.

Also Read | Interview: Bansuri Swaraj dismisses allegations of ‘dynastic politics’

Also, the BJP, which achieved a hattrick of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Union territory, gave ticket to Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk (replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan), Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi (replacing Gautam Gambhir), Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi (replacing Hans Raj Hans), Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi (replacing Parvesh Verma) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi (replacing Ramesh Bidhuri).

The AAP-Congress alliance fielded AAP’s Somnath Bharti in New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan in South Delhi, and Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi. The Congress gave ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar (East Delhi), Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Udit Raj (North West Delhi).

Also Read | Who is BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, making Lok Sabha debut?

Delhi voted on May 25, the sixth and second-last round of the current elections.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj in lead with 53% votes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement