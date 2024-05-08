Interview: Bansuri Swaraj dismisses allegations of ‘dynastic politics’

Supreme Court lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, 40, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is the BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Taking a break from her campaign, she sits down with Paras Singh at her Hailey Road office to talk about her election debut. Edited excerpts: Bansuri Swaraj (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

How and when did you decide to enter electoral politics?

It was not at all a conscious decision on my part. It was the party’s order. Like everyone else, I too came to know about it on March 2 via the television. I stood up and took the blessings of my father... I gravitated towards my mother’s portrait, took her blessing, and went to the temple in the house to take Isht ka Ashirwad, and got to work.

Why New Delhi?

Why did they take the decision? I am the wrong person to answer that. It is not a reward but a responsibility. I am taking this responsibility very seriously. I know this does not belong to me but every party worker.

What are the key issues at play in your constituency?

This is a national election, so national issues take precedence, and voters of New Delhi are also aware of that. The Narendra Modi government is very confident about the work done over the last decade. We are taking our report card to the people. Our promises range from the abrogation of Article 370, CAA [the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019], 33% reservation for women in assemblies, and the Ram temple [in Ayodhya]. We did what was promised. I have completed 22 road shows. We are taking this vision of Viksit Bharat to the people, which is resonating with the people.

Are there any specific initiatives that you plan to undertake for New Delhi?

There are many central government schemes beneficial for the people, but they have fallen victim to politics of state versus Centre. The honourable chief minister Arvind Kejriwal does not allow these schemes in Delhi due to his own selfish interests. For example, Ayushman Bharat scheme is not implemented in Delhi. We will expand the ambit of the scheme. If I am elected, I will do everything in my power to get these schemes implemented, even if it means knocking at the court’s doors.

For New Delhi, my personal pet project is to set up a start-up hub. I would like to run a one-stop shop focused on youth and women where every resource is available under one roof...

New Delhi faces issues such as increased pressure on infrastructure, congestion, and inadequate parking space. How to plan to tackle these problems?

We are coming up with a manifesto for New Delhi very soon. We have planned a large number of open-stack parking lots. There are many traffic bottlenecks, and we are going to carry out mapping of the area and introduce innovative ideas to open up these bottlenecks. Infrastructure overhaul is also on the cards. Availability and accessibility to people of New Delhi is my primary agenda.

Your mother’s name is being repeatedly invoked in campaign songs… The AAP alleges that it is a part of dynastic politics. How do you respond to these allegations?

It is not an attempt to invoke dynastic politics. It is a fact that I am Sushma Swaraj’s daughter. She is loved and revered by the people. I am grateful that the love and affection for her is being showered on me as a blessing. Just because my mother was in politics does not mean that politics is taboo for me. I am equally deserving of an opportunity to struggle and work tirelessly like a karyakarta. It would be dynastic politics if one comes from a certain family and becomes eligible for the number one position immediately.

Your opponent Somnath Bharti is a three-time MLA from Malviya Nagar, an assembly constituency within New Delhi. How do you see him?

I am running a very positive campaign. I don’t make any personal allegations against him. Like Arjun, my eyes are only on the eye of the fish. I am confident of the vision and promises of the Modi administration in Modi 3.0. I am excited about the changes that will come to India.

Congress and AAP have joined hands. Can it affect your prospects?

It is an unnatural and unholy alliance. The CM (Kejriwal) had sworn that he would not ally with the Congress. So, this has eroded his credibility. Delhi Congress president Lovely and other stalwarts have resigned as they are disillusioned, but the Congress leadership is either blindsided or just does not care for its cadre’s wishes.

Do you think the AAP can gain sympathy because of Kejriwal’s incarceration?

The CM has not been jailed. He has orchestrated his arrest… He has dishonoured nine summonses and PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) law is categorically clear. Mr Kejriwal forced the hand of ED (the Enforcement Directorate) to go to his house and take him away for custodial interrogation.

What is your message to undecided voters?

If you want Bharat to become a viksit (developed) and sashakt (empowered), then vote for the BJP. May 25 should be dedicated to the nation.