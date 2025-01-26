Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday said the state has been able to ensure peace and work towards the development of infrastructure, social and economic growth and conservation of the environment. New era of development in Assam: Guv Acharya

Addressing a gathering in Guwahati after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, he said the state government was committed to maintaining law and order and taking stern steps against crimes and social evils like drug abuse, child marriage and human trafficking.

"There has been a new era of development in the state. In the past year, we have achieved remarkable progress in establishing peace, infrastructure development, growth in social and economic indices and steps for conservation of the environment," Acharya said.

He said that among the top priorities of the state government has been maintaining law and order, controlling crime, fighting insurgency and ensuring the safety of people and property.

Several militant groups have surrendered and signed peace accords in recent times, bearing testimony to these efforts, the governor asserted.

He stressed that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, leading to arrests of peddlers and seizure of contraband in huge quantities.

"Crimes against women have come down, a crackdown on child marriage is continuing and strict action against human traffickers taken under the present government," he added.

The governor said the focus of the government is on inclusive growth and ensuring that development reaches the most marginalised people and remote areas with an emphasis on women's empowerment.

He outlined the various welfare measures and schemes being undertaken by the government in different sectors, including education, agriculture, road and bridge communication networks, tourism, rural development, social security schemes and sports.

Acharya also underlined the state's thrust on pushing economic growth, with the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' in February a notable step in this direction.

"Industry leaders from Bhutan, and other south Asian countries are being invited to participate. This summit will further boost our economic growth," he added.

