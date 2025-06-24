Favipiravir anti-viral drug research shows signs of hope against Chandipura virus

Anti-viral drug Favipiravir has been found to have the potential to provide substantial protection against the Chandipura virus in the preclinical studies conducted by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology(NIV). So far the findings suggest that Favipiravir could be a potential therapeutic option for these infections.(Pixabay/representational)

The Chandipura virus (CHPV) is endemic in central India and symptoms include high fever and seizures. The infection also induces encephalitis.

Studies on mice have shown that Favipiravir can reduce viral load and improve survival rates in infected animals, Dr Naveen Kumar, Director of NIV, which is under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told PTI.

The virus was identified during 1965 in Maharashtra from clinical samples of febrile cases.

The first significant outbreak was recorded in 2003 in Telangana, which was then part of Andhra Pradesh. It infected over 300 children with more than 50 per cent fatality.

Cases were also reported from Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat between 2003 and 2007.

Even 2007 onwards sporadic cases from endemic regions were reported.

In 2024, a major outbreak was reported from Gujarat and adjoining areas of Maharashtra which the WHO described as the largest outbreak in the past 20 years.

It emerged to be a major threat for the paediatric population with 64 laboratory confirmed cases of the infection reported from Gujarat (61 cases) and adjoining areas, Dr Vijay Bondre, senior scientist at NIV, said.

The outbreak was investigated by the National Joint Outbreak Response Team, Dr Bondre said.

"The NIV has been working toward identifying potential anti-virals against CHPV. In the search after testing multiple anti-virals, Favipiravir has been identified to give substantial protection against the Chandipura virus infection which has also been established in the preclinical trials in the laboratory," explained Dr Kumar.

So far the findings suggest that Favipiravir could be a potential therapeutic option for these infections, he said.

"Clinical trials on humans are yet to be carried out to confirm its efficacy and safety in humans," Dr Kumar stated.

Dr Bondre said before proceeding to testing on human, the efficacy of the drug against CHPV on animals will be re-established at another organisation - ICMR-National Animal Research Facility for Biological research. This will take another seven to eight months.

Currently, the infection is managed through symptomatic treatment and there is no particular drug which is used for its treatment.

In addition to it, the NIV has initiated research to develop a vaccine candidate against CHPV. The research will be of great help to the nation to minimise the high fatality due this infection among children, Dr Kumar said.

The CHPV is a member of Rhabdoviridae family and is transmitted by arthropod vectors, most probably sand flies. Vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease.

The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can present with a febrile illness that may progress to convulsions, coma and in some cases may result in death, Dr Bondre said.