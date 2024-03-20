New India-made tank engine test-fired for 1st time in Mysuru

New Delhi: The indigenously made 1500 HP engine for main battle tanks was on Wednesday test-fired for the first time at the BEML Ltd’s engine division in Mysuru, showcasing the country’s technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies, the defence ministry said. Maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously-made 1500 HP engine for Main Battle Tanks held at BEML in Mysuru (Twitter/@PIB_India)

“The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments,” the ministry said in a statement.

The project, kicked off in August 2020, is expected to be completed by mid-2025. The engine will power the Arjun Mk-1A tanks.

In September 2021, the ministry placed an order worth ₹7,523 crore with Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi, for 118 locally made Arjun Mk-1A tanks to sharpen the army’s combat edge. The new tank will come with 72 upgrades over the existing variant including 14 major improvements. The upgrades will significantly enhance the tank’s lethality, mobility and survivability.

Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane was present at the maiden test-firing of the engine. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally, the statement said.

Aramane, who inaugurated the test cell, described the achievement as a “transformative moment” which will enhance the military’s capabilities.

“The first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of ‘Generation One’, focusing on technology stabilisation. ‘Generation Two’ will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing,” it added.