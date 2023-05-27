Making of new Parliament: Vision, significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, built at the cost of ₹971 crore, featuring exquisite artwork and ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’, national symbols themed designs among many features. As described by the central government, the vision behind the new complex is to mark the shift towards not just an independent but a self-reliant India.

A view of the new Parliament building and the old Parliament building in New Delhi ahead of launch on Sunday.

Part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the newly-built Parliament complex is designed to incorporate latest technology, sustainability, modern-day amenities and purpose-design spaces to ensure greater efficiency in its seamless operations, the project website states.

The old Parliament building weathered many crucial milestones including the Indian freedom struggle, adoption of the Constitution of India, historical legislative moments marking a departure from the old colonial rule and remarkable political exchanges that have shaped our country.

However, the colonial-era building, constructed in the 1920s, though has seen many modifications, faces limitations on further alterations to suit the needs of a modern day Parliament.

The need for the new parliament building, which is spread across 65,000 square metres, is driven by five major factors. The project website states that as the old Parliament showed signs of distress and over-utilisation with time, the new one has been built ensuring it has efficient space utilisation, secure infrastructure, latest communications technology and structural safety of the building and to meet the demand for work spaces.

Narrow seating space

The existing Lok Sabha has a strength of 545 seats as per the delimitation carried out on the basis of 1971 Census. “The seating arrangements are cramped and cumbersome, with no desks beyond the second row,” the project website stated, flagging security risks associated with limited space for movement. The new LS will have a seating capacity of 888 seats and will be able to accommodate 1,272 seats in total for joint sessions, as per the floor plan.

Distressed infrastructure

Air-conditioning, fire fighting, audio-video systems are some of the modifications incorporated into the existing Parliament, which were not planned originally. This has not only led to “seepages but destroyed the overall aesthetics of the building,” the project website said, noting that “fire safety is a major concern as the building now houses many electrical cables which act as potential fire hazard.”

Communication structures

With time, the advancement in communications infrastructure and technology has rendered the old building inadequate to incorporate all the modifications.

Safety concern

The current Parliament building was built when Delhi was in Seismic Zone-II. The city is currently marked in Seismic Zone-IV. At least 59% of India’s land mass is prone to earthquakes of different intensities. As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 11% of the country falls in zone V, while 18% in zone IV - the vulnerable seismic zones, prone to high intensity earthquakes.

Inadequate workspace

As workspace demand increased in the old building, inner service corridors were converted into offices. This has led to crammed offices whereas in the new building, offices have been designed in an ‘ultra-modern’ fashion to enhance efficiency, the website said.

