New Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport to open on Aug 17; IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift operations

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday announced that the newly developed Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport will be operational from August 17. The terminal, a major component of DIAL's Phase 3A expansion project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10. The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL.

The opening of Terminal 1 is expected to relieve the pressure on Terminals 2 and 3, enhancing overall airport capacity and offering an improved passenger experience. From August 17, SpiceJet will shift 13 of its flights to the new terminal, followed by IndiGo, which will transfer 34 flights from Terminals 2 and 3 starting September 2.

Speaking about the operationalization of the new terminal, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “Delhi Airport is glad to announce the operationalization of new Terminal 1 from August 17, 2024. The state-of-the-art Terminal 1 will significantly boost our capacity, easing pressure on Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology.”

DIAL has introduced a Mobile Check-in Service, which allows passengers to bypass long queues at check-in counters. Other innovative facilities include an Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Individual Carrier System (ICS), and Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks. Passengers can also enjoy an expanded Shop and Dine area, a prayer room, a yoga zone, quiet spaces, and various other amenities aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience.

In terms of connectivity, Terminal 1 is well-linked with Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and offers regular bus services operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). A shuttle service also connects Terminals 1, 2, and 3, ensuring easy transit between them.

Cityside developments at Terminal 1 feature expanded parking facilities and realigned pick-up and drop-off lanes to streamline vehicle traffic. On the airside, a redesigned apron with 82 Code C stands, dual taxiways, and advanced technological upgrades ensures efficient and safe aircraft handling, contributing to faster aircraft turnaround and improved air traffic flow.

Old T1 operations suspended

Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident which led to the death of a cab driver and injuries to eight others. Last month, minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohor, said the civil aviation ministry has constituted a high-level expert committee consisting of structural engineers from IIT Delhi to probe the roof collapse incident.