New TRAI rules for DTH: All you need to know

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is all set to streamline cable TV and direct to home subscriptions from February 1.

Till now, both the cable operators and the DTH service providers had a free run in that they offered packages designed in such a way that the user was forced to opt for a complete pack for just one channel, while also paying for additional channels that they never actually watched. That is not going to be the case any more.

From February 1, the users will have the freedom to pick and chose the channels they want from an a la carte list, as per the TRAI guidelines. Many users may end up seeing reduced bills from February 1 onwards if they go through the a la carte option.

TRAI’s new regulations for DTH came into force from December 29, 2018. Under these regulations, the broadcasters are required to publish the tariffs for each channel as well as packages.

As per the TRAI’s regulations, the consumers will now have to pay for only those channels that they want to watch and not pay for channels they don’t want.

In order to ensure fair pricing, the TRAI regulation also directs the broadcasters to keep the pricing for their channesl under check.

Apart from the channel cost, the consumers also have to pay a base price in order to enjoy their service.

Here is what the new TRAI DTH regulation means for the users:

- The TRAI regulation will ensure the implementation of a fair price model for both the consumers and the broadcasters.

- As per the TRAI regulation, standard definition channels will be provided to consumers for a basic price of Rs 100. The base price for DTH will cost a maximum of Rs 130 plus taxes. This will include all free-to-air channels. Some service providers such as Airtel Dish TV may end up charging a little lesser than the maximum price.

- You will now be able to opt for channels via an a-la-carte list, which effectively means you can pick and chose only those channels that you want to watch and let go of the rest. This will enable the users to create their own packages and not have to sift through a barrage of channels to find their preferred channel. The channels may be priced from anything between Rs 0 to Rs 60.

- A la carte channels doesn’t mean there won’t be channel packages provided by the broadcasters. Those will also exist, but they may or may not be custom tailored depending on each consumer. The pricing as well as the channels and the number of channels offerd in these packs will also depend on the competition.

