New updates from HT: Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Hyderabad today

Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Hyderabad, warns mayor

Heavy rain is expected to continue over Hyderabad on Saturday, the city's mayor warned, as Telangana's capital, on Friday, witnessed showers which resulted in at two least people being washed away. Read more

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: States to hold key meet today

Officials from Assam and Meghalaya will on Saturday hold a key meeting over the border dispute between the two northeastern neighbours. The meeting will take place at Silchar in Assam. Read more

World Post Day: All you need to know about this day

World Post Day is observed every year on October 9 to mark the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the creation of the revolutionary mode of communication with letters in the everyday lives of the people. Read more

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down AGAIN!

Just days after the mega social media outage, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down again in the early hour of October 9. Several users took to Twitter to confirm another outage of Facebook's three major services across the globe. Read more

Salman Khan, Sajid celebrate late musician Wajid Khan's birthday, Iulia Vantur joins them. Watch

Salman Khan and musician Sajid Khan celebrated the birthday of late musician Wajid Khan on Friday. Wajid died in June last year at the age of 42. Watch here

'Never thought he was a dangerous T20 batter': Gambhir says CSK star has 'exceeded all expectations'

And yet again, Chennai Super Kings have made it to the Playoff of the Indian Premier League. After last year's disappointing campaign, MS Dhoni's team revived its fortunes dishing out impressive outings in the league stage to become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs. Read more

Shilpa Shetty wears glamorous ₹70k white saree for Super Dancer 4 finale, check out her photos

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has a saree collection worth dying for. Take a look at her Instagram profile, and you will know what we are talking about. The star, who is currently a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, often drapes herself in the most beauteous creations. Know more

Why Priyanka Gandhi was sweeping floor of this temple in Lucknow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited a Dalit locality on Friday and picked up a broom to sweep the floor of a Valmiki temple. Priyanka was responding to a barb thrown at her by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sweeping the floor of Sitapur guest house where she was detained. Watch here

