Shilpa Shetty wears glamorous 70k white saree for Super Dancer 4 finale, check out her photos

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has a saree collection worth dying for. Take a look at her Instagram profile, and you will know what we are talking about. The star, who is currently a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, often drapes herself in the most beauteous creations. And for the finale episode of the reality show, she chose a glamorous white number featuring a draped saree and a unique blouse that left us breathless.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share pictures of her look for the finale episode with fans on Friday. She wore a stunning metallic foil jersey concept saree and paired it with cropped blouse. The actor captioned her post, "Every saree tells a story, but this one felt like poetry #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #SuperFinale #LookOfTheDay #OOTD #gratitude #blessed #SareeNotSorry."

Shilpa's gorgeous six yards is from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani's label. Her bespoke ethnic number is a perfect look for the ongoing festive season or for attending a friend's wedding celebrations. Scroll ahead to see Shilpa's OOTD and also to find out the price of the ensemble.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2021: Shilpa Shetty shares her easy Oatmeal Banana Pancakes recipe

The metallic foil jersey pre-draped concept saree featured a pallu adorned with tassels. The dori belt with stone embellishments cinched the ensemble together at the waist. Shilpa paired the six yards with a draped blouse featuring sheer sleeves and neckline and pearl and stone embroidery on the neck and bajubandh.

Keen on including Shilpa's six yards in your wardrobe? We have found the price details for you. The Tarun Tahiliani saree will cost you ₹69,900.

Shilpa Shetty's Tarun Tahiliani saree. (taruntahiliani.com)

Shilpa opted for minimal jewels to accessorise the concept saree, allowing the embroidery on the blouse to be the star of the look. She chose vintage gold hath phool and an embellished headband.

Shilpa left her tresses open with the white ensemble, and for glam, she opted for bright red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and sharp contour.

Meanwhile, for the Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale episode, Shilpa will perform on Nadiyon Paar from Roohi. The episode will air on October 9.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter