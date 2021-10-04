Shilpa Shetty performs ‘the king of asanas’ Shirshasana. Watch video

When it comes to fitness, Shilpa Shetty is unapologetically serious about it. The actor swears by yoga and never takes a day off from maintaining her workout routines and contributing to her good health. Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram profile is a plethora of her workout videos and they are extremely motivating for her Instagram family.

Every other day, the actor drops a fresh video of herself working out on her Instagram and advises her fans to take their health seriously. Mondays are not reeking of blues for Shilpa, because she has the best workout routine to follow for the morning. The actor shared a page from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile and we are drooling at her fitness.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing yoga in her garden, on a yoga mat. The actor can be seen balancing her entire body on her head as she performed the shirshasana. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen making various postures with her legs, as she stayed balanced on her head.

“Sometimes, things need to be turned on their heads to get a better perspective,” read an excerpt of Shilpa’s post. Take a look at her workout video here:

Referring to shirshasana as “the king of asanas,” Shilpa further jotted down the benefits of performing the yoga position on a regular basis. She wrote that shirshasana helps in strengthening and developing the core muscles, shoulders and arms. It helps to calm the mind and align oneself. If incorporated in the fitness routine on a daily basis, shirshasana can be beneficial in improving the quality of hair as well. The yoga position also helps in enhancing the blood circulation in the body.

However, she added that precautions must be taken while performing this asana. It initially should be performed in presence of supervision, or it may cause injuries. “You can also start by practising against the wall,” she added.

Shilpa’s glimpses of workout diaries are helping us to know the benefits of the yoga asanas, and also inspiring us to take up workouts seriously.

