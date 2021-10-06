New updates from HT: Mumbai records highest single-day Covid surge since July 14 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai records 624 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, highest single-day spike since July 14

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai breached the 600-mark on Wednesday after the city recorded 624 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since July 14 when the city had reported 635 cases. The total number of cases in the financial capital now stands at 746,703, according to the state health department. [Read more…]

NCP sees a BJP link to Aryan Khan arrest in drugs case; NCB rebuttal follows

Two men, who escorted Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and another accused Arbaaz Merchant to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai office, were private individuals and not officers, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said on Wednesday. Malik allegedly that the arrest was a conspiracy involving NCB and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame Maharashtra, the state government and the film industry, a charge that was promptly denied by the NCB and BJP. [Read more…]

SC closes petitions on NEET-SS after Centre postpones new exam pattern for 2022-23

The Centre on Wednesday rolled back its decision to hold the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical super specialty courses under the modified examination pattern announced on August 31. The 2021 examination, due in November will now be held in January 2022 under the old pattern being followed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) since 2018. [Read more…]

Dabholkar murder trial: Judge to decide Covid-appropriate location

The special Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) judge in Pune will decide in a week’s time whether the trial in the 2013 case of the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar is to be held at the district court premises or Yerawada central jail - where three of the five accused are currently lodged. The judge said so on Wednesday during a hearing in the case built by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). [Read more…]

Family of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists sends message to murderers

Prominent Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo’s last rites performed in Srinagar after he was killed by terrorists. Bindroo was shot by terrorists at Srinagar’s Iqbal Park on October 5. Bindroo’s daughter Shraddha questioned the logic behind her father being targeted. Shraddha asked how killing a man who served Kashmir would further terrorists’ cause. [Watch the full video here]

Wasim Akram explains why he has opted against coaching Pakistan

In this day and age, the use of social media to express your views has become a common practice. And quite often, it is said in very harsh words. Professional sportspersons and coaches too cop flak when things are going their way. The problem of online abuse continues to exist and that is one of the main reasons why Pakistan's pace bowling legend Wasim Akram has never opted to take up coaching. [Read more…]

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna says she found out about his secret wedding with Shwetambari Soni ‘much later’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt said that she was not aware of his wedding with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni and found out only ‘much later’. Vikram and Shwetambari tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony last September but it was only earlier today that the news broke. [Read more…]

Pooja Hedge glams up Ganga aarti in ivory silk floral kurta, chiffon dupatta

With a plethora of movies lined up actor Pooja Hedge's kitty, from Most Eligible Bachelor that is slated to release in theatres on October 15 to Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, the diva thought it was time to express her gratitude to God and seek divine blessings. In lieu of the same, Pooja flew down to Varanasi recently to attend the Ganga aarti but it was her captivating look in ethnic fashion that hooked us. [Read more…]