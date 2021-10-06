Mumbai records 624 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, highest single-day spike since July 14

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai breached the 600-mark on Wednesday after the city recorded 624 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since July 14 when the city had reported 635 cases. The total number of cases in the financial capital now stands at 746,703, according to the state health department.

Mumbai’s death toll also went up on Wednesday, as the city recorded seven fatalities, marking a jump from the two fatalities the city had recorded just a day before. The death toll currently stands at 16,136.

Mumbai has been witnessing a gradual decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases but breached the 500-mark on September 8, 15, 29 when 535, 515, and 525 new cases were recorded, respectively. On October 3, 573 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pegged the recovery rate in the capital at 97% after 540 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, up from the 525 discharged on Tuesday. The civic body has also estimated that between September 29 and October 5 the city has exhibited a Covid-19 case growth rate of 0.06%. BMC has also sealed 48 buildings in the city.

The civic body has launched an ambitious vaccination drive to inoculate 10,000 individuals from vulnerable communities in Mumbai. The campaign which is being carried out in partnership with ChildFund India and city-based Surana hospital aims to vaccinate fisherfolks and other members of marginalised communities with both doses of Covishield free of cost.

Maharashtra recorded 2,876 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, and 90 fatalities, pushing the total number of cases to 6,567,791 and the state’s death toll to 139,362.