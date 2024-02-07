 Newborn's body found in posh society's dustbin in Noida Sector 104 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Newborn's body found in posh society's dustbin in Noida Sector 104

Newborn's body found in posh society's dustbin in Noida Sector 104

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:51 PM IST

Noida news: A security guard named Ravendra Mishra informed the police about the body.

Noida: The body of a newborn was recovered in a dustbin in Noida's posh housing society on Wednesday. The police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased child.

The police are investigating the matter. (Representational image)
The police are investigating the matter. (Representational image)

The body was found in a dustbin of a tower in plush ATS One Hamlet society in Noida's Sector 104 on Tuesday afternoon. The police have sent the body for a post mortem.

The incident took place in the housing society's Tower 7. The body was found in the garbage collection area.

"On Tuesday, Ravendra Mishra, the security officer of ATS One Hamlet, informed the local police about the body of a new-born being found in a dustbin in the garbage collection area in the second basement of Tower 7 of the society," a police spokesperson said.

The police are investigating the matter.

"When alerted, officials of the local Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and inspected the area after which the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem after due legal proceedings," the spokesperson said.

No case has been registered in the matter so far. The police say legal action will be taken after they receive the post-mortem report.

With inputs from PTI

