Noida: Collection agent concocts fake loot story before police, arrested

ByArun Singh, Noida
Feb 07, 2024 06:06 AM IST

A collection agent, who cooked up a loot story to pay off his financial dues, was arrested for breaching his employer’s trust and duping him with the collection amount of nearly 2 lakh, said police.

olice confiscated the collection amount of 1,90,500, a motorcycle used in the crime, and a smartphone from their possession, said SHO Pushparaj (AFP/representational image)

He could spend mere 100 of the collection amount before he was arrested along with his three friends, police said.

According to station house officer (Surajpur) Pushparaj, Aman, 21, a collection agent of a cement firm, and resident of Mandi Shyamnagar in Dankaur, approached the police on Monday saying that two to three unidentified people robbed him of 1,90,600 in Surajpur locality. He said he had collected the amount from three places.

“Aman further alleged that the accused even snatched his mobile phone and broke the spark plug of his bike, so that he could not follow them,” the officer said, adding that the man kept changing his narrative when police quizzed him regarding the claimed robbery.

Central Noida, deputy commissioner of police, Suniti said, “When police interrogated Aman, he broke down.”

Aman revealed that he, along with his three friends -- Saurabh Singh, 21, Anuj, 24, a resident of Dankaur in Greater Noida, and Deepak Verma, 20, a resident of Bulandshahr, duped the collection amount to pay his outstanding dues, the officer said.

The accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Colde for breaching trust and criminal conspiracy at Surajpur police station on Tuesday. Further investigations are underway.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

