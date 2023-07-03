7 members of newly formed Assam militant group arrested: Police

The Assam police have arrested seven members of a newly formed militant group on charges of extorting money from local businessmen and others, police said on Sunday. The arrest was made following a case registered in Assam’s Tamulpur district last month, police said. Assam DGP GP Singh on Sunday said the group recently demanded ₹ 5 lakh from a businessman in Tamulpur district in the name of militant group (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam director general of police GP Singh on Sunday said the group recently demanded ₹5 lakh from a businessman in Tamulpur district in the name of militant group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

On June 26, police registered a criminal case under section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 386 and 387(extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“During investigation, we found that this is a group of many like minded persons who were making extortion demands to many government officials and businessmen of various districts in the name of KLO and BLA (Boro liberation army). And had already taken money from many of them,” Singh said.

He added that on further investigation, they found that the group had formed a new terrorist gang called Boro Liberation Army (BLA).

Before they could implement their plan, Assam police busted the entire terror group and arrested all the members of BLA from different locations of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal, the DGP said, adding that investigators have found “substantial evidence” against the suspects.

As per the reports, BLA last month issued a statement claiming that they launched a new group in February to pursue the demand for a separate state of Boroland.

Police said the seven people have been identified as its present, Dauharu Boro (43), Amit Boro (39), Bhumsa Chandra Boro (23), vice president Rengwna Brahma, Buddhiram Debbarma (45), Bijay Teron (23) and Kajal Rai (38).

