Newly wed Andhra woman gives poison-laced buttermilk to husband

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:17 IST

A newly-married woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Monday, police said.

S Lingamaiah, 25, a farmer form Jonnagiri village of Tuggali block was married to 20-year-old Nagamani of Madanantapuram village on Kurnool-Anantapur borders nine days ago.

On Monday morning, Lingamaiah came to his in-laws’ village to take his wife with him to his village.

“Nagamani gave him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. Though he told her that the buttermilk was smelling bad, he drank it and within minutes fell unconscious,” Maddikera sub-inspector of police D Masthan Vali said.

“He was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Gooty, which is part of Anantapur district,” Vali said.

Lingamaiah’s condition is said to be stable.

“We shall shift him to Anantapur hospital for better treatment by evening,” the SI said.

The exact nature of poison and the motive behind Nagamani action is not yet known.

“We are questioning her to ascertain the facts – whether she had done it deliberately or was it just a case of food poisoning,” sub-inspector Vali said.

Lingamaiah’s family members told the police they suspect that the wedding might have been performed against Nagamani’s wishes and she might have been forced by parents to marry their son.

A case was registered initially by Gooty Police in Anantapur and was later transferred to Maddikera Police in Kurnool.