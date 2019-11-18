e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Newly wed Andhra woman gives poison-laced buttermilk to husband

S Lingamaiah, 25, a farmer form Jonnagiri village of Tuggali block was married to 20-year-old Nagamani of Madanantapuram village on Kurnool-Anantapur borders nine days ago.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:17 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. (Representative image)
Woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. (Representative image)(File Photo)
         

A newly-married woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Monday, police said.

S Lingamaiah, 25, a farmer form Jonnagiri village of Tuggali block was married to 20-year-old Nagamani of Madanantapuram village on Kurnool-Anantapur borders nine days ago.

On Monday morning, Lingamaiah came to his in-laws’ village to take his wife with him to his village.

“Nagamani gave him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. Though he told her that the buttermilk was smelling bad, he drank it and within minutes fell unconscious,” Maddikera sub-inspector of police D Masthan Vali said.

“He was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Gooty, which is part of Anantapur district,” Vali said.

Lingamaiah’s condition is said to be stable.

“We shall shift him to Anantapur hospital for better treatment by evening,” the SI said.

The exact nature of poison and the motive behind Nagamani action is not yet known.

“We are questioning her to ascertain the facts – whether she had done it deliberately or was it just a case of food poisoning,” sub-inspector Vali said.

Lingamaiah’s family members told the police they suspect that the wedding might have been performed against Nagamani’s wishes and she might have been forced by parents to marry their son.

A case was registered initially by Gooty Police in Anantapur and was later transferred to Maddikera Police in Kurnool.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News