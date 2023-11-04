close_game
News / India News / Newlyweds killed by woman’s kin in Tamil Nadu: Police

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Nov 04, 2023 07:38 AM IST

A couple in Tamil Nadu was killed, three days after their wedding, allegedly by the bride’s family in Thoothukudi district on Thursday evening, police said on Friday, adding that no arrests have been made so far in the case.

According to police, the couple -- M Karthika (20) and V Murugesan (24) -- eloped and got married against the will of the bride’s family. (HT Archives)
According to police, the couple -- M Karthika (20) and V Murugesan (24) -- eloped and got married against the will of the bride’s family.

“Both the bride and groom belong to Thevar community, so the caste angle has been ruled out... During preliminary investigation it came to light that the bride’s father did not approve of their relationship and had asked the couple to wait six months before getting married,” an officer aware of the development said.

“Karthika and Murugesan were in a relationship for over two years and on October 30, they eloped, which might have triggered the attack,” the officer said, adding that the two registered their marriage at a local all-women’s police station in Thoothukudi.

According to police, on Thursday, the bride’s father and five others barged into groom’s house in the district and attacked the couple with sickles. “The two died on the spot. Neighbours heard the commotion and alerted the police,” the officer mentioned above added.

Samples were collected and sent to the forensics science laboratory and sniffer dogs were brought to survey the crime scene, the officer added.

The bodies were cremated in the presence of the groom’s family members amid heavy police protection, after a post-mortem examination, police said.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

