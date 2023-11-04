Newlyweds killed by woman’s kin in Tamil Nadu: Police

A couple in Tamil Nadu was killed, three days after their wedding, allegedly by the bride’s family in Thoothukudi district on Thursday evening, police said on Friday, adding that no arrests have been made so far in the case. According to police, the couple -- M Karthika (20) and V Murugesan (24) -- eloped and got married against the will of the bride’s family. (HT Archives)

According to police, the couple -- M Karthika (20) and V Murugesan (24) -- eloped and got married against the will of the bride’s family.

“Both the bride and groom belong to Thevar community, so the caste angle has been ruled out... During preliminary investigation it came to light that the bride’s father did not approve of their relationship and had asked the couple to wait six months before getting married,” an officer aware of the development said.

“Karthika and Murugesan were in a relationship for over two years and on October 30, they eloped, which might have triggered the attack,” the officer said, adding that the two registered their marriage at a local all-women’s police station in Thoothukudi.

According to police, on Thursday, the bride’s father and five others barged into groom’s house in the district and attacked the couple with sickles. “The two died on the spot. Neighbours heard the commotion and alerted the police,” the officer mentioned above added.

Samples were collected and sent to the forensics science laboratory and sniffer dogs were brought to survey the crime scene, the officer added.

The bodies were cremated in the presence of the groom’s family members amid heavy police protection, after a post-mortem examination, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON