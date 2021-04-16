News updates from HT: Kejriwal to chair meet today to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal to chair meeting today to review Covid situation in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting this evening to review the Covid-19 situation in the Capital. Read more

30 sadhus contract Covid-19 during Kumbh, others call for caution

At least 30 sadhus have tested positive for the coronavirus disease and one has died during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Read more

Night curfew to continue till April 20, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Seven districts in Karnataka, including capital Bengaluru, have been witnessing a daily 10om-5am night curfew since April 10. Read more

Meet the analysts helping IPL teams decide on strategy

The IPL paved the way for a huge amount of data to be collected into a database for analysts; now teams constantly rely on sophisticated number crunching. Read more

Kareena Kapoor captures precious family moment featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and newborn: ‘What my weekend looks like’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur playing with her younger son. Read more

Diver finds owner of lost gold ring after sharing clip asking for netizens’ help

The diver Karl Bly took to Facebook to share the video asking for netizens' help to identify the owner of the gold wedding ring. Read more

Disha Patani stuns in throwback post of BFF's wedding in Falguni Shane Peacock

Recently Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories to throwback to the time in February when she attended her childhood best friend's wedding. Read more



