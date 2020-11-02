News updates from Hindustan Times: 11 states to go to by-polls on Tuesday; keen contest in MP, UP, Gujarat, Karnataka and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

11 states to go to by-polls on Tuesday; keen contest in MP, UP, Gujarat, Karnataka

Along with the second phase of polling in Bihar, voting for 56 other assembly seats across 11 states would also take place on Tuesday, a first electoral test for political parties in times of Covid-19. Read more

Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment

The United Nations threats and security agency has assessed that the threat posed by extremists and lone-wolf attacks could increase and threat actors will not hesitate to seize an opportunity that presents itself. Read more

19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, future flights may be delayed

As many as 19 Indians tested positive for Covid-19 in a Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight, which landed in the central Chinese city of Wuhan from New Delhi on Friday putting a question mark on upcoming special flights to China including one to the same city slated for later this month. Read more

IPL 2020: CSK’s Shane Watson to retire from ‘all forms of cricket’ - Report

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson did not enjoy a good Indian Premier League season in 2020 in the UAE. In 11 games for CSK, Watson scored only 299 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.05. Read more

Twitter India launches seven new custom emojis for the women’s cricket season

Twitter is promoting the women’s cricket season by introducing as many as seven new custom emojis. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan shares video message for fans on 55th birthday: ‘You can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love’

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message for his fans on his 55th birthday. The actor is in the UAE with his family where his team Kolkata Knight Riders is playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Read more

‘Quarantine Cutie, part 6’: Love thrives for New York-based photographer amidst pandemic. Watch

Some of you may remember Jeremy Cohen. The New York-based freelance photographer made headlines a few months back by creatively experimenting with his art and innovating whilst in lockdown. Read more