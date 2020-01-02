News updates from Hindustan Times| 13 firefighters injured as building in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

13 firefighters injured as building in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops

At least 14 persons, including 13 firefighters, were injured as a factory building collapsed in Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Thursday. Read more here.

A look at key bills listed for debate in budget session of Parliament

A total of 42 bills are pending before Parliament and many of them are expected to be cleared during the upcoming Budget Session which usually runs for over two months. Read more here.

Mayawati targets Priyanka Gandhi over Kota infant deaths, gets an answer from Congress

In three tweets posted in Hindi on Thursday morning, the BSP chief said that the Rajasthan’s Congress government and its chief minister Ashok Gehlot continued to remain ‘insensitive’, ‘indifferent’ and ‘irresponsible’ to the deaths of children in Kota. Read more here.

Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study

Researchers from the University of Colima in Mexico have found that owning a car early in life “can act as a sexual enhancer in emerging adulthood.” Read more here.

Want to invest in commercial real estate? Keep an eye on Mindspace REIT IPO

The Mindspace REIT IPO consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, K. Raheja Corp. and Blackstone, as per the draft offer document. Read more here.

Suhana, Aryan, SRK set style goals with matching black denim jackets, Ananya’s pink latex mini is love

Among the string of pictures, a particular image where one sees Shah Rukh, his eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana, all donning the same black denim hoodie jacket and looking quite dapper. See more here.

Good Newwz box office day 6: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 117 cr, is his 6th consecutive movie to enter Rs 100 cr club

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as a married couple, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the New Year’s day. Read more here.

Indian Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020 - Challenging year ahead for Virat Kohli and company

India’s FTP in 2020: Kohli and team finished the year as the number 1 Test side in the world and this will now be challenged this year as they will tour to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia. Read more here.