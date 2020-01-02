A look at key bills listed for debate in budget session of Parliament

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:24 IST

A total of 42 bills are pending before Parliament and many of them are expected to be cleared during the upcoming Budget Session which usually runs for over two months.

Out of these bills, here are the five key ones:

1. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

The bill aims to protect personal data of individuals while setting up a Data Protection Authority. The purview of the bill includes processing of personal data by government, Indian companies and foreign companies dealing with personal data of Indian citizens. It also defines personal data and makes a categorisation of sensitive personal data. “This includes financial data, biometric data, caste, religious or political beliefs, or any other category of data specified by the government, in consultation with the Authority and the concerned sectoral regulator,” according to the PRS Legislative Research, an independent research institute.

The bill also proposes a data fiduciary to decide the way and reasons behind processing personal data.

2. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

As India has become a booming market for surrogacy, the government has brought this bill to regulate surrogacy and prohibit any commercial exploitation of surrogacy.

The bill allows altruistic surrogacy which means that the surrogate mother would not get any monetary compensation except the medical expenses and insurance coverage during her pregnancy. The proposed law also allows surrogacy under certain special circumstances which includes proven infertility of couples.

It also makes it mandatory for a couple willing to get a child trough surrogacy to take a ‘certificate of essentiality’ and a ‘certificate of eligibility’ from government officials.

3. The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

The bill is aimed to set up country’s first central university of Sanskrit, a language which has lost much of its utility in the modern times. The bill proposes to convert three deemed-to-be Sanskrit universities into central universities.

These universities will work for preservation of the ancient language and train manpower for the overall development of Sanskrit and allied subjects. These institutes will also decide study materials and courses and conduct training programmes. They can also grant degrees, diplomas, and certificates and allow distance education system.

4. The Industrial Relations Code, 2019

One of the most controversial laws on labour reforms may get a push in the coming session of Parliament. This code will replace the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the Trade Unions Act, 1926, and the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946.

The proposed law will make life difficult for trade unions as it allows registration of trade unions that have a membership of at least 10 per cent of the workers or 100 workers, whichever is less. It also makes mandatory for a union to always have at least seven workers employed in the establishment or the connected industry, as its members.

It also says that if there are multiple trade unions in an establishment, “the trade union with support of at least 75 per cent of workers will be recognised as the negotiating union by the central or state government,” according to the PRS.

5. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

As India is steadily increasing its footprint in maritime trade and commerce, the government has brought this bill to prevent maritime piracy and has included death penalty for culprits.

The bill will be applicable to all parts of the sea adjacent to and beyond the limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone of India. It defines piracy as an act of violence, detention, or destruction committed against a ship, aircraft, person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft.

The bill stipulates that a pirate may even face death penalty if he kills any sailor or for attempted murder. And an attempt to commit, aid, abet, or procure for an act of piracy, will be punishable with up to 14 years of imprisonment.