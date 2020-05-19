News updates from Hindustan Times: 2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar and all the latest news

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:04 IST

2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar

In a repeat incident, a crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near Mumbai's Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning. The workers were attempting to board a Shramik special train that was bound for Bihar.

In 4-page stinker to Tedros over China link, Trump opens door to walk out of WHO

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to walk out of the World Health Organisation, accusing the Tedros Adhanom-led global health body chief of acting at China's behest and mismanaging the Covid-19 pandemic in the early stages.

First tranche of 50 ventilators donated by US expected soon, say officials

The first tranche of 50 ventilators out of 200 ventilators being donated by the US administration to India is expected to arrive soon to bolster the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, American officials said on Tuesday.

FB, Google, Twitter get court’s notice over removal of groups like Bois Locker room

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Facebook, Google and Twitter over an application seeking removal of groups like 'Bois locker room' to protect children, reported news agency ANI.

Evacuate people, stock essential items: Centre tells states as they brace for Cyclone Amphan

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in the path of Cyclone Amphan and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies.

Vizag gas leak: 60-yr-old woman arrested for posting objectionable content against LG Polymers

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a woman (60) in Guntur on charges of creating a fear psychosis among people and inciting hatred against the state government by posting objectionable comments on her Facebook page regarding the toxic styrene gas leak from LG Polymers' plant at Visakhapatnam on May 7.

UK unemployment claims surge 69% as pandemic takes hold

Unemployment claims in Britain jumped 69 per cent in April, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold and hit the labor market, UK authorities said Tuesday.

Ruskin Bond 86th Birthday: Of simplicity, life in the mountains and solitude

Ruskin Bond, the storyteller whose words are as uplifting as they are a balm for fatigued souls, has turned 86 today and in a career spanning over six decades, most of his books have been instant bestsellers.

TMC MP counters low testing charge; accuses BJP of politicising Covid fight

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, TMC Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien answered a slew of questions on who is politicising the covid battle in the state.

Jacqueline Fernandez on shooting with Salman Khan at his farmhouse: ‘Whole experience was fulfilling’

Shoots and film releases may be cancelled in Mumbai amid lockdown but Jacqueline Fernandez's calendar is full. The Kick actor has been stuck at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel and is waiting to meet her family.

This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

Cats rule the Internet and a recent video on Twitter hints that they may soon rule football grounds too. Shared by YouTuber Chris Dixon, the video shows his cat and how it saves the balls from entering the goalpost.