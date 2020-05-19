e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

The video of the goalkeeper cat has now created quite a stir online.

it-s-viral Updated: May 19, 2020 15:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat saving a goal.
The image shows the cat saving a goal. (Twitter/Chris Dixon)
         

Cats rule the Internet and a recent video on Twitter hints that they may soon rule football grounds too. Shared by YouTuber Chris Dixon, the video shows his cat and how it saves the balls from entering the goalpost. Aptly named Meownuel Neuer, a tribute to famous German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the skills of the feline have now left netizens amused and surprised. It may have the same effect on you, especially if you are a football lover.

“Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake,” Dixon tweeted and shared the video. The video shows the cat saving each goal which Dixon tries to score. We’re not kidding, see for yourself:

Shared a day ago, the video has already garnered more than 3.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 1.4 lakh likes, the video was also retweeted by close to 34,000 tweeple. As for the comments, from praising the cat’s skills to wondering about its name, people dropped all sorts of reactions. Many also tagged Neuer in the hopes that the player will see the video and we wonder how he would react to this new ‘competition’.

“That’s actually wild,” wrote a Twitter user. “The reflexes of the cat!” expressed another. “He probably has the cat chemistry style,” expressed a third. “Sign the cat for arsenal or other FC club. Please! Want to see him playing on field,” joked a third.

A few also wrote that despite being a dog person, the video convinced them to change sides. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “I’m a dog person. But this is persuasive...”

Another Twitter user also tried the same trick with their cat and the result was what they expected:

We for one are certainly impressed by Meownuel Neuer’s awesome skills. What about you?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In