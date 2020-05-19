e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2,000 Migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar

2,000 Migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am as a message about a Shramik train headed for Bihar spread among migrant workers. The workers started walking towards the terminus along with their luggage in an attempt to board the train.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 15:59 IST
Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Only 1,700 people were permitted to board the train. The rest were not allowed inside the terminus. (HT Photo)
Only 1,700 people were permitted to board the train. The rest were not allowed inside the terminus. (HT Photo)
         

In a repeat incident, a crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning. The workers were attempting to board a Shramik special train that was bound for Bihar.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am as a message about a Shramik train headed for Bihar spread among migrant workers. The workers started walking towards the terminus along with their luggage in an attempt to board the train.

However, only 1,700 people were permitted to board the train. The rest were not allowed inside the terminus.

At around 2 pm, those waiting outside the station were asked to leave by the Mumbai police.

“A Shramik special train was scheduled for Purnia from Bandra Terminus for which passengers, registered with the state authorities, were to travel. But many people who were not registered and not called by the state authorities gathered on the bridge and on the road near the station.

“The bonafide passengers were checked and allowed to enter the station by state machinery and the train left Bandra Terminus at about 12 pm with 1,700 labourers and their families who were entitled to travel. Later, the crowd was cleared from the area by City Police,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relation officer, western railway.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In