2,000 Migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:59 IST

In a repeat incident, a crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning. The workers were attempting to board a Shramik special train that was bound for Bihar.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am as a message about a Shramik train headed for Bihar spread among migrant workers. The workers started walking towards the terminus along with their luggage in an attempt to board the train.

However, only 1,700 people were permitted to board the train. The rest were not allowed inside the terminus.

At around 2 pm, those waiting outside the station were asked to leave by the Mumbai police.

“A Shramik special train was scheduled for Purnia from Bandra Terminus for which passengers, registered with the state authorities, were to travel. But many people who were not registered and not called by the state authorities gathered on the bridge and on the road near the station.

“The bonafide passengers were checked and allowed to enter the station by state machinery and the train left Bandra Terminus at about 12 pm with 1,700 labourers and their families who were entitled to travel. Later, the crowd was cleared from the area by City Police,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relation officer, western railway.